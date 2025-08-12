Tornado survivor thrown from his home reunites with first responders who helped him

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Henry County 19-year-old who survived a tornado reunited with first responders who came to his rescue.

Channel 2 Action News has been following Malachi Chaney’s recovery since the EF-2 tornado hit his home in Locust Grove May 29.

Malachi and his father, “The Wire” actor Tray Chaney, were sucked out of their home during the tornado. Tray had minor injuries, but Malachi had to stay in the hospital for days and complete rehab at the Shepherd Center.

Now that he is back in Henry County, the Chaney family paid a visit to the Henry County Fire Department Company 1 on Thursday.

"It’s been a long road ... but Malachi got to reunite with the crew who helped save his life that day. A moment full of gratitude, strength and resilience," the department wrote.

“Y’all Saved My Son’s Life & was there guiding me every step of the way as a FATHER as a HUSBAND through this traumatic devastating life changing experience! Forever #grateful#thankful," Tray Chaney wrote on Instagram.

