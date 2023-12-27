Suspect wanted in string of vehicle break-ins across Henry County neighborhood

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County Police are searching for those responsible for a string of vehicle break-ins in the same neighborhood in a matter of minutes.
Officers said the incidents occurred on Dec.19 between 4:30 a.m. and 4:50 a.m. in the Fieldcrest Estates Subdivision off Ashby Drive in Jackson.
According to Henry County officials, the suspect(s) broke into multiple vehicles.
The suspect was described as a light-skinned man wearing a black ski mask, grey or light-colored hoodie, and jeans. He drove away in a dark-colored (possible) Jeep Gladiator, followed by a white-colored (possible) Jeep SUV.
Anyone with information or who can identify the suspect(s) is urged to contact Det. D. Green at 770-288-8394. Tipsters can also contact the Henry County Non-emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121. Tips, photos, and videos can be texted at 770-220-7009.
