Chimney fire displaces residents from Henry County home, fire officials say

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County Fire Rescue officials are investigating a house fire that ignited on New Hope Road Sunday morning.

Fire officials say they responded to the location at 10:20 a.m. on New Hope Road after receiving calls about a house fire in the area.

When they arrived, they found a fire started in the chimney area of the home and began to spread to the attic, fire officials said.

Residents were removed from the home safely and no one was injured, HCFR officials said.

The Red Cross responded to the scene and provided further assistance. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

