Hawks on the clock: Watch the 2026 NBA Draft LIVE TONIGHT on Channel 2

NEW YORK — The 2026 NBA Draft starts tonight and Channel 2 is your home for the first round. ABC will air the draft live from the Barclays Center in New York City starting at 8 p.m.

The Atlanta Hawks have two picks Tuesday night: the No. 8 overall pick and No. 23 overall pick. The Hawks acquired the picks via trades with New Orleans and Cleveland. They will also have No. 57 overall pick in the second round on Wednesday night.

Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh spoke about the team’s draft strategy on Monday.

Saleh said he will always listen to other teams about trading into the No. 8 slot. But the Hawks will hold firm if there’s no return value for them.

“It’s always gonna be best player available for us," Saleh said. “... and we got some things we got to figure out with the roster, but we do have a lot of flexibility."

Channel 2 will keep an eye out as well for local talent from Georgia in this year’s draft class.

Caleb Wilson is projected to be a top 5 pick with Chicago as the spot he’s most likely to land. Wilson starred at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School in Sandy Springs and earned WSB-TV’s Montlick Injury Attorneys 2025 Male Athlete of the Year award.

Holy Innocents' Caleb Wilson: Montlick Injury Attorneys 2025 Male Athlete of the Year

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HAWKS DRAFT PARTY

The NBA Draft starts at 8 p.m. on ABC.

The Hawks are hosting a watch party at State Farm Arena on Tuesday night. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $5 and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis with all proceeds going to the Atlanta Hawks Foundation.

NBA DRAFT ORDER

Washington Wizards Utah Jazz Memphis Grizzlies Chicago Bulls Los Angeles Clippers Brooklyn Nets Sacramento Kings Atlanta Hawks Dallas Mavericks Milwaukee Bucks Golden State Warriors Oklahoma City Thunder Miami Heat (pick will be sent to Bucks) Charlotte Hornets Chicago Bulls Memphis Grizzlies Oklahoma City Thunder Charlotte Hornets Toronto Raptors San Antonio Spurs Detroit Pistons Philadelphia Sixers Atlanta Hawks New York Knicks Los Angeles Lakers Denver Nuggets Boston Celtics Minnesota Timberwolves Cleveland Cavaliers Dallas Mavericks

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