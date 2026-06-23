Local

Hawks on the clock: Watch the 2026 NBA Draft LIVE TONIGHT on Channel 2

By Courtney Martinez, WSBTV.com
NBA Draft 2026
By Courtney Martinez, WSBTV.com

NEW YORK — The 2026 NBA Draft starts tonight and Channel 2 is your home for the first round. ABC will air the draft live from the Barclays Center in New York City starting at 8 p.m.

The Atlanta Hawks have two picks Tuesday night: the No. 8 overall pick and No. 23 overall pick. The Hawks acquired the picks via trades with New Orleans and Cleveland. They will also have No. 57 overall pick in the second round on Wednesday night.

Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh spoke about the team’s draft strategy on Monday.

Saleh said he will always listen to other teams about trading into the No. 8 slot. But the Hawks will hold firm if there’s no return value for them.

“It’s always gonna be best player available for us," Saleh said. “... and we got some things we got to figure out with the roster, but we do have a lot of flexibility."

Channel 2 will keep an eye out as well for local talent from Georgia in this year’s draft class.

Caleb Wilson is projected to be a top 5 pick with Chicago as the spot he’s most likely to land. Wilson starred at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School in Sandy Springs and earned WSB-TV’s Montlick Injury Attorneys 2025 Male Athlete of the Year award.

Holy Innocents' Caleb Wilson: Montlick Injury Attorneys 2025 Male Athlete of the Year

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

HAWKS DRAFT PARTY

The NBA Draft starts at 8 p.m. on ABC.

The Hawks are hosting a watch party at State Farm Arena on Tuesday night. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $5 and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis with all proceeds going to the Atlanta Hawks Foundation.

NBA DRAFT ORDER

  1. Washington Wizards
  2. Utah Jazz
  3. Memphis Grizzlies
  4. Chicago Bulls
  5. Los Angeles Clippers
  6. Brooklyn Nets
  7. Sacramento Kings
  8. Atlanta Hawks
  9. Dallas Mavericks
  10. Milwaukee Bucks
  11. Golden State Warriors
  12. Oklahoma City Thunder
  13. Miami Heat (pick will be sent to Bucks)
  14. Charlotte Hornets
  15. Chicago Bulls
  16. Memphis Grizzlies
  17. Oklahoma City Thunder
  18. Charlotte Hornets
  19. Toronto Raptors
  20. San Antonio Spurs
  21. Detroit Pistons
  22. Philadelphia Sixers
  23. Atlanta Hawks
  24. New York Knicks
  25. Los Angeles Lakers
  26. Denver Nuggets
  27. Boston Celtics
  28. Minnesota Timberwolves
  29. Cleveland Cavaliers
  30. Dallas Mavericks

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read