Pilot dead after plane crashes near Lake Lanier Islands in Hall County, officials say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after a plane crashed in Buford near Lake Lanier Islands.
Deputies in Hall County confirmed the fatality Thursday evening.
The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft crashed around 5:30 p.m.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed the plane crashed in a parking lot on Lanier Islands Parkway near Pine Cone Drive.
Officials say the victim, identified as Howard Lee Joe, 60, was the only person on board the aircraft.
No one on the ground was injured, HCSO officials said.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating.
