Mobile pet adoption unit to be unveiled during Gainesville’s Christmas parade

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Animal Shelter will debut its new mobile adoption unit during the City of Gainesville’s Christmas on Green Street parade on Sunday.

The $80,000 mobile adoption unit was purchased in April, funded by grants from Petco Love, a national nonprofit organization supporting lifesaving work for pets.

“We look forward to Christmas on Green Street each year, but this year is especially exciting for us, because we are decorating our new mobile adoption unit and lighting it up for all to see,” said Hall County Animal Shelter Manager Stephanie Maloch.

The custom-built, 24-foot trailer can hold up to 53 animals in its stainless-steel interior. It is equipped with a built-in generator for heating and air conditioning, running water, and a drainage system for easy cleanup.

“We are extremely grateful for our partnership with Petco Love,” she said. “Over the years, we have received several grants from the organization under the requirement that funds be used for lifesaving measures, and this new, state-of-the-art adoption unit will allow us to do just that.”

One of the unit’s standout features is the adoption window, which opens from the outside, allowing people to view adoptable pets without removing them from the trailer. This feature enables the shelter to bring more pets, including cats, to events, regardless of staff or volunteer availability.

Adoptable pets will be featured in the unit during the parade, which begins at 4 p.m. near downtown Gainesville. For event details and the parade route, visit Explore Gainesville online at exploregainesville.org.

The Hall County Animal Shelter is offering half-priced adoption fees throughout December as part of the Bissell Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelter” event and its “Santa Paws” initiative.

To view adoptable pets online or visit the shelter, go to hallcounty.org or stop by 1688 Barber Road in Gainesville during business hours, Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

