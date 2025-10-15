Hall County woman charged with DUI after car overturns in high-speed crash

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Deputies have charged a Hall County woman with driving under the influence after her car overturned in a crash.

On Oct. 7 around midnight, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Price Road. A 911 caller reported seeing a car on its roof and seeing a woman, later identified as Yurissa Medina Aguirre, limping away from the crash site towards Thompson Bridge Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A security guard at Lanier Village Estates also reported a suspicious person matching her description lying on an embankment near the security booth.

Deputies arrived and took Medina Aguirre to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.

Investigators said it appeared that she was driving at a high speed and hit a curve. Inside her car, deputies found Medina Aguirre’s ID along with several empty and open containers of alcohol.

She faces the following charges: reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while unlicensed, driving too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane, open container violation and DUI-alcohol/less safe.

Deputies later arrested Medina Aguirre at her home on Oct. 13 and booked her into the Hall County Jail. She posted a $13,220 bond the same day.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group