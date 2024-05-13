Hall County man arrested with over $750K worth of marijuana, THC edibles, vapes, and more

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County man was arrested last week after investigators found over $750,000 worth of drugs at his home.

On Thursday, May 9, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations served a search warrant at a home on the 300 block of Wallace Road, south of Gainesville.

Daniel Zeick Hernandez, 36, was arrested after investigators found approximately 65 pounds of marijuana, 450 THC edibles, 60 ounces of THC oil, 2,870 grams of THC moon rocks, 11 THC vapes, and 18 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators also seized five guns, two cars, and approximately $156,000 cash.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says the confiscated drugs are worth nearly $753,200 on the street.

Hernandez is charged with the following felonies: trafficking marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of THC oil with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of psilocybin, and possession of marijuana.

He was booked into the Hall County jail and is being held without bond.

His case remains under investigation.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Police issue warrant for man on malice murder charges after disappearance of 23-year-old mother

©2024 Cox Media Group