Falcons’ Chris Lindstrom donates $70,000 to Hall County animal rescue groups

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom and his wife Maddison made a couple of donations to local animal rescue groups.

The Lindstroms surprised Rescue Pals Inc. and the Hall County Animal Shelter with two $35,000 donations on Tuesday.

They delivered the giant checks during an adoption event partnership.

Falcons Offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom & his wife Maddison surprised Rescue Pals Inc. & Hall County Animal Shelter with a $35,000 donation.

“We are so overwhelmed with gratitude at this INCREDIBLE act of kindness, generosity, and love by Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom and his wife Madison to our little organization! Truly, we are blown away, and still in shock!! We can never, ever come close to expressing all we are feeling!!! THANK YOU Chris and Madison," Rescue Pals said.

Shelters across metro Atlanta have reported overcrowding issues.

If you want to learn more about adopting or foster a pet in Hall County, you can reach out to Rescue Pals Inc. here or the Hall County Animal Services here.

