Habersham County Sheriff’s Office warns of Charlie Kirk text message scam

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office says scammers are using a recent death to “cash in.”

In a message posted on its social media page, officials warned that “scammers are trying to cash in on last week’s tragedy and at least one cell phone user in our area has received it.”

Warning people not to click any links in the message, the sheriff’s office said that “if you receive this message about Charlie Kirk, THIS IS A SCAM!”

Kirk, a conservative commentator and activist, was shot and killed by 22-year-old Tyler Robinson while speaking at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

The example of the scam message shared by the sheriff’s office on Monday reads as if it was written by Kirk’s widow, Erika:

“Erika Kirk: I refuse to let the movement Charlie built die. It will only grow - stronger, bolder, louder. Join me:” and included a small link.

Kirk’s widow was named the new leader of Turning Point USA on Thursday.

While fundraising by Kirk’s organization Turning Point USA has adjusted in the wake of his death, the message shared by the sheriff’s office is not associated with the organization.

