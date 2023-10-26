Police searching for ‘critically missing’ Gwinnett County man

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for a man who they say is critically missing.

Duluth police officials said they are looking for 24-year-old Joseph Shannon, who was last seen leaving his home on Pickens Street early Wednesday.

Authorities confirmed that Shannon is considered critically missing due to struggles with his mental health.

Officials did not say where he was heading when he left his home.

Shannon is 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Shannon’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Duluth Police Department at 770-476-4151 or 911.

