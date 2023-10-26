Police searching for ‘critically missing’ Gwinnett County man

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for a man who they say is critically missing.
Duluth police officials said they are looking for 24-year-old Joseph Shannon, who was last seen leaving his home on Pickens Street early Wednesday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Authorities confirmed that Shannon is considered critically missing due to struggles with his mental health.
Officials did not say where he was heading when he left his home.
TRENDING STORIES:
- North Georgia restaurant fines parents for ‘poor parenting’
- Lewiston shooting: At least 22 killed after gunman opens fire, Maine authorities say
- North Ga. educator arrested for inappropriate relationship involving a minor, deputies say
Shannon is 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information regarding Shannon’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Duluth Police Department at 770-476-4151 or 911.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group