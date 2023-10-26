North Ga. educator arrested for inappropriate relationship involving a minor, deputies say

BANKS COUNTY, Ga. — According to Banks County Sheriff’s Office, an educator was arrested after an investigation uncovered his relationship with a juvenile.
The sheriff’s office posted on Wednesday that Jon Harvey Congdon, 54, was taken into custody
BCSO said the arrest happened after the Banks County School System requested an investigation on Oct. 14, regarding an inappropriate relationship between an educator and a student.
After the investigation, the Banks County Sheriff’s Office determined the incident was isolated, involving one juvenile victim.
Congdon is being charged with a criminal attempt to entice a minor for indecent purposes.
BCSO said the incident is an active investigation and he may be facing additional charges.
