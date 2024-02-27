Man steals $2,000 in vape pens from Gwinnett County store, police say

NORCROSS, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are searching for a man they said stole thousands of dollars in vape pens.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Gwinnett officials said on Feb. 21 a man entered the Tobacco and Vapes Shop on Singleton Road in in Norcross and asked for the best-selling product.

Officers said the suspect then pulled out a gun and demanded all the products. The suspect left with $2,000 in vape pens.

TRENDING STORIES:

The suspect is described as a five foot and two inches Hispanic man, with a skinny build and facial hair. Authorities said he was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, green shoes, and blue sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Large hole closes lanes in Buckhead as crews repair water main break

©2023 Cox Media Group