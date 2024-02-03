Gwinnett County

Man arrested after using stolen credit card to pay his probation payments, Gwinnett police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Jaylen Savion Cline

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested after he allegedly used a stolen credit card to make his probation payments, according to Gwinnett police.

On Jan. 12, Gwinnett police responded to a car break-in on Ansley Brook Drive in unincorporated Lawrenceville. When officers arrived, a victim’s car window was smashed, and his credit card and a gaming controller were stolen.

A few hours later, fraudulent charges appeared on the victim’s credit card, one of which was an online payment to a probation case management company. The card was also used at an area gas station and a local gas station and restaurant.

Deputies identified 20-year-old Jaylen Savion Cline of Dacula as the suspected thief.

On Thursday, Cline was arrested and booked into Gwinnett County Jail.

Cline was charged with entering a motor vehicle and financial transaction card fraud.

