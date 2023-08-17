Luke Bryan goes nuts for new partnership with Georgia farmers

LUKE BRYAN FENDT PEANUTS AGCO’s Fendt® and Luke Bryan Collaborate to Harvest Limited-Edition Peanuts and Support the National FFA Organization Fendt & Luke Bryan’s Boldly Grown Peanuts, available in three flavors hand-selected by Bryan, launch Thursday, August 31, exclusively at BoldlyGrownGoods.com. Fendt and Luke Bryan are teaming up again this year to support the future of farming! Fendt & Luke Bryan’s Boldly Grown Peanuts will be available on BoldlyGrownGoods.com at 12 p.m. Eastern, Thursday, August 31. Once supplies are sold, Fendt will donate $50,000 to the National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Organization. (Photo: Business Wire) Fendt and Luke Bryan are teaming up again this year to support the future of farming! Fendt & Luke Bryan’s Boldly Grown Peanuts will be available on BoldlyGrownGoods.com at 12 p.m. Eastern, Thursday, August 31. Once supplies are sold, Fendt will donate $50,000 to the National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Organization. (Photo: Business Wire) (Robby Klein/(Photo: Business Wire))