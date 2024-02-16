Gwinnett woman submits fake medical records for nearly $15K after claiming she was hurt in crash

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are looking for a woman who officials say illegally received thousands of dollars in billing information that she forged.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced this week that 40-year-old Alfreda Eugenia Moore of Lawrenceville has been charged with insurance fraud and forgery concerning hospital bills she submitted in 2022.

In July 2022, officials said Moore was involved in a car crash on Breckenridge Boulevard. As part of her insurance claim, authorities said Moore submitted hospital records and billing information related to the treatment she claims to have received after the accident.

According to the investigation, officials determined that Moore submitted fake medical records claiming to be from Northside Gwinnett Hospital.

Officials confirmed that Moore never received any treatment for injuries following the crash. King added that the forms Moore submitted also included information that did not belong to her.

King added that Moore attempted to collect nearly $15,000 from the fake claim.

Warrants were issued on Monday for her arrest in Gwinnett Count. She still remains at large.

