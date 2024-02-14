Gwinnett Co. firefighters stop fire from spreading, destroying home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters extinguished a house fire at midnight Wednesday in Lawrenceville.
According to Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services, everyone inside the home escaped safely thanks to working smoke alarms inside the house.
Firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading to the entire house and limited the damage to the garage and kitchen areas.
The cause of the fire was determined to be an accident.
