Gunman who robbed Gwinnett Co. restaurants and delivery drivers sentenced to life in prison

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man responsible for a string of violent restaurant robberies throughout Gwinnett County in 2017 has been sentenced to four consecutive life sentences plus 90 years in prison.

Dametrius Marquel Sims, 30, was convicted on four counts of armed robbery, two counts of attempted armed robbery, six counts of aggravated assault, and six counts of gun possession charges.

According to the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office, between August and October 2017, Sims led a crew of armed bandits who robbed multiple restaurants.

First, the crew robbed the Steak N Shake on Pleasant Hill Road.

An employee at the restaurant tipped off Sims about when the cash deposit was leaving and Sims robbed the manager on Aug. 14, 2017, taking the restaurant’s proceeds for the day.

On Sept. 28, 2017, Sims called China House Restaurant on Mistletoe Lane to order food and then robbed the delivery driver.

Then, on Oct. 1, 2017, Sims forced the manager of the Golden Corral back into the building at gunpoint and shot at him when he tried to run.

On Oct. 4, 2017, a Papa John’s Pizza delivery driver was robbed at the Vines Apartments on Peachtree Corners Circle after responding to a call from Sims’ phone.

On Oct. 9, 2017, Sims shot Quinn Harned, the manager of Marcos Pizza on Five Forks Trickum Road, while trying to rob the store.

Sims was arrested on Oct. 13, 2017, after robbing a Royal Package employee on Lawrenceville Highway.

Two of Sims’ co-defendants in the robberies were also convicted and sentenced to prison.

“Someone could have been killed in his violent crime spree,” District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. “For weeks, Gwinnett County merchants were intimidated. No one should live in fear of going to work. By putting this man behind bars, we are letting would-be robbers know that we will not tolerate this behavior. We’re grateful for the jury’s decision in this case, and I’m proud of our team for the hard work and diligence they showed to close this case.”

