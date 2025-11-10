DEA takes 325 pounds of meth off streets; cartel expert says criminals find new ways to move drugs

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The DEA seized 325 pounds of methamphetamine from a storage facility, marking the second significant drug bust in the area in two years.

DEA agents tracked 47-year-old Marco Cueto-Rosales from his apartment to a storage unit on Jones Mill Road.

Professor Jose Da Cruz, who studies drug cartels at Georgia Southern University and the U.S. Army War College, noted that criminal enterprises continue to find new ways to distribute drugs.

DEA agents observed Cueto-Rosales making four separate trips to the storage unit in one day, moving containers suspected to contain drugs.

A Gwinnett County police K9 alerted agents to the smell of drugs coming from the storage unit, leading to the execution of a federal search warrant.

Cueto-Rosales was found with the key to the storage unit on his key ring, and he is currently in federal custody.

Last year, a similar raid in Gwinnett County uncovered $1.5 million worth of meth at a different storage facility.

