Craig Kimbrel feels he can still pitch great on MLB level if given a chance

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Craig Kimbrel started his career with the Atlanta Braves and had some of his most dominant seasons in Atlanta.

He is still the franchise leader with 186 saves. Now 11 years later, the former All-Star is working towards joining the Braves bullpen again.

The Braves signed Kimbrel to a minor-league deal and he joined the Gwinnett Stripers on April 22.

He has pitched in three games for the Stripers on the road.

Over his 15-year career, Kimbrel has made the All Star Game nine times, won Rookie of the Year and later won a World Series in Boston.

Why did he want to come back and continue his pro career with the Braves after all these years?

“I think I can physically still do it. I think toward the end of the last year, I kinda questioned that. But where I sit today, I strongly believe I can still pitch on the big league level. I’m not coming back because I think I can do OK. I feel like I can do great things,” Kimbrel said.

Channel 2’s Alison Mastrangelo asked Kimbrel what he needs to see from himself to join the Braves.

He said a lot of swings and misses and strikeouts. He doesn’t feel like he’s too far away from that.

