After chase into woods, man arrested with drugs and body armor-piercing bullets, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man police say had body armor-piercing bullets is off the streets.

They had to chase him into the woods near an elementary school, police said.

As Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson reports, police found drugs and a rifle in the car, too.

Police say this suspect was high on marijuana behind the wheel when he pulled into this townhome community to get away before he ran into the woods.

On the other side of the woods, he ended up in a neighborhood, but his arrest was just the beginning.

Dash cam shows a driver swerving out of his lane down Pop Johnson Drive in Lilburn around 1 a.m.

“Initially he runs through the stop sign, and I’m like, he’s probably going to run,” said Lilburn K9 officer Almedin Ajanovic, who tried to pull him over near Lilburn School Road last Saturday.

Police say the suspect drove into a dead-end townhome lot, threw the car in reverse and jumped out while it rolled into the patrol vehicle.

“He enters the woodline, and I’m like, ‘Let me use someone that’s a lot more qualified to track somebody in the woods,’” Ajanovic said.

Hendrix ran into the woods behind Bryson Park, but a K9 named Akeema tracked him to a nearby street, where officers found him hiding between two cars.

Inside the car, police said they found a rifle in the trunk and nearly a pound of marijuana under the spare tire. They also found four THC vapes and a digital scale.

The suspect told police he panicked and ran.

“I’m not a bad kid. I just make mistakes,” he said.

Now a rifle and nearly a pound of marijuana are off the streets. Police say that’s one less driver high behind the wheel.

“With body armor-piercing rounds inside the weapon , its definitely a concern why this individual has that kind of weapon,” Ajanovic said.

The suspect in this case faces charges in Lilburn and remains in jail. He also has outstanding warrants out of Rockdale County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group