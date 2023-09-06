42-year-old identified as man found shot to death in Gwinnett last week

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police have identified a man who was shot dead in Gwinnett County last week.

On Aug. 30, at 11:15 p.m., officers responded to a person shot on Jona Trail in Dacula.

When they got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot to death.

Police said two men had some type of confrontation before the shooting happened.

Police identified the man shot as 42-year-old Kenneth Stockton.

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

