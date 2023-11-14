24-year-old arrested for threatening Gwinnett high school, district officials confirm

BUFORD, Ga. — A threat against a high school in Gwinnett County on Monday night led to several schools going on lockdown and a man behind bars.

Buford City Schools officials say they were made aware of a threat against Buford High School on Monday.

As a result, they say all Buford City Schools went on a soft lockdown on Tuesday, which has since been lifted.

The suspect, who they identified as 24-year-old Michael Daniel Pecoits, was arrested on Tuesday morning.

School district officials did not comment on what the threat said.

Gwinnett County police continued patrolling the area to make sure students and staff were safe.

“We are deeply troubled by the acts of this individual. We do not condone threats of any kind, even if the intent was not to do harm,” district officials said in a statement.

According to jail records, Pecoits is being held on charges of terroristic threats and disruption of public schools.

