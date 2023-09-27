Government shutdown could impact celebrations for Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday

ATLANTA — Former President Jimmy Carter will turn 99 years old on Oct. 1 and the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum is throwing a special party.

However, it won’t be on the former president’s actual birthday anymore.

The library and museum announced Tuesday night that its moving up the celebration to Saturday. That’s because there is a risk of a government shutdown.

Government funding expires Oct. 1, which is the start of the federal budget year. The shutdown would begin at 12:01 a.m. Sunday if Congress cannot pass a funding plan and if President Joe Biden does not sign it.

The Carter Presidential Library and Museum is federally-operated. The same applies for the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site in his hometown of Plains, which includes the Carter Boyhood home and Plains High School

So if the government shuts down, that means operations at the sites will be impacted.

So for Georgians to celebrate at the library, organizers will now hold the event on Saturday.

They will still offer a special price of admission: 99 cents in honor of Carter’s 99th birthday. Teens and children ages 16 and under can get into the library and museum for free.

Georgians also have time to leave their birthday messages on a virtual card for Carter here.

