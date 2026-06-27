Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation awards $165,000 to 18 historic sites

ATLANTA — The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation has awarded $165,000 in grants for historic preservation projects in Georgia through its 1772 Foundation Grants for Georgia, Callahan Incentive Grant and Wade and Mary Lu Mitchell African American Heritage Preservation Grant programs.

The 1772 Foundation, partnering since 2023 with the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation, this year has awarded historic preservation matching grants totaling $125,000 to 14 Georgia private nonprofit organizations for maintenance of their historic sites.

The 2026 The 1772 Foundation Grant recipients are:

Alonzo F. and Norris B. Herndon Foundation – $10,000 (Herndon Home Museum, Atlanta)

– $10,000 (Herndon Home Museum, Atlanta) The Wren’s Nest – $10,000 (Atlanta)

– $10,000 (Atlanta) Historic Meadow Garden – $9,000 (Augusta)

– $9,000 (Augusta) Historic Columbus Foundation – $10,000 (Rankin House, Columbus)

– $10,000 (Rankin House, Columbus) Martin Centre Preservation Company – $10,000 (Martin Theatre, Douglas)

– $10,000 (Martin Theatre, Douglas) Monroe Co. Historical Society – $5,000 (Train Depot Complex, Forsyth)

– $5,000 (Train Depot Complex, Forsyth) Towns County Historical Society – $10,000 (Berrong-Oakley House, (Hiawassee)

– $10,000 (Berrong-Oakley House, (Hiawassee) Boggs Rural Life Center, Inc. – $10,000 (President’s House, Keysville)

– $10,000 (President’s House, Keysville) Marietta Educational Garden Center – $5,000 (Fair Oaks, Marietta)

– $5,000 (Fair Oaks, Marietta) Newington Heritage Society – $8,000 (Walker Grove Baptist, Newington)

– $8,000 (Walker Grove Baptist, Newington) Sunnyside Historic Foundation – $9,000 (Sunnyside School, Pine Mountain)

– $9,000 (Sunnyside School, Pine Mountain) Sautee Nacoochee Community Association – $9,000 (Sautee Nacoochee School Gymnasium, Sautee Nacoochee)

– $9,000 (Sautee Nacoochee School Gymnasium, Sautee Nacoochee) Thomasville History Center – $10,000 (Metcalf Courthouse, Thomasville)

– $10,000 (Metcalf Courthouse, Thomasville) The Garden Center, Inc. – $10,000 (The Crescent, Valdosta)

According to a press release, grant funds will support a wide range of preservation projects, including foundation stabilization and drainage improvements, roof replacement and repair, restoration of historic doors and windows, masonry and exterior rehabilitation, hurricane recovery efforts, and repainting and repair of historic building exteriors.

The Callahan Incentive Grant is made possible by generous funding from Barbara and Les Callahan, longtime supporters of the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation, to provide matching funding for historic preservation projects in the state of Georgia. Grants totaling $20,000 have been awarded to four recipients.

The 2026 Callahan Incentive Grant recipients are:

Salem Campground Inc. – $5,000 (Cunningham-Ramsey Tent, Covington)

– $5,000 (Cunningham-Ramsey Tent, Covington) Lexington Historic Preservation Commission – $5,000 (Beth Salem Building, Lexington)

– $5,000 (Beth Salem Building, Lexington) City of Milton – $5,000 (McConnell-Chadwick House, Milton)

– $5,000 (McConnell-Chadwick House, Milton) Historic Valdosta – $5,000 (First Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Valdosta)

These grants will support critical preservation work, including foundation stabilization and drainage improvements to stained-glass restoration and historic window repairs.

The Georgia Trust also awarded its 2026 Wade and Mary Lu Mitchell African American Heritage Preservation Grant to the Alonzo F. and Norris B. Herndon Foundation for urgently needed roof rehabilitation work at the Herndon Home Museum in Atlanta. This grant, made possible through the Mitchell Family Fund at the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta, awards $20,000 annually to African American preservation projects within the City of Atlanta.

“From house museums and historic churches to schools, theaters, and community landmarks, these projects demonstrate the remarkable range of places that contribute to Georgia’s heritage,” said W. Wright Mitchell, President and CEO of the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation. “The need for preservation assistance remains strong throughout the state and the Georgia Trust is honored to partner with organizations and funders who are investing in the long-term stewardship of these irreplaceable resources.”

Read more at RoughDraftAtlanta.com.

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