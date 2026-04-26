Georgia Tech offering up stays for FIFA World Cup experience

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech is offering up rooms in their residence halls to allow fans a closer experience to the World Cup.

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Eric George, the Director of Conference Services for Ga Tech says every summer when students are away, the university rents it’s residence hall rooms to people attending conferences and camps.

This summer that includes World Cup visitors and they are invited to stay in rooms that were originally built for Olympic athletes from around the world.

“We saw what a great opportunity to do what we do but on a larger scale,” George said. “Not only do you get the residence hall experience, but you get the Olympic village experience as well.”

For just $237 a night, if you stay at least 3 nights, you get access to a kitchenette, a bathroom, a bedroom, free breakfast and you are 1.3 miles away from the stadium.

Visitors will also have access to a shared common space of the living room. Each bedroom has it’s own private bed.

The rooms are key card access and to the apartment as a whole.

Ga Tech confirms it has two buildings in it’s North Avenue complex blocked for FIFA fans who want to be close to the action and their stay will help students who return here in the fall.

“When we generate funds and revenue from opportunities like this or different camps and conferences, we use that revenue to fund back into the student experience, to offset fees or payoff debts,” George said.

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