Georgia Tech mascot gets its own bobblehead for National Bobblehead Day

ATLANTA — The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a Georgia Tech mascot bobblehead on Tuesday.

It’s in celebration of National Bobblehead Day.

“We know how passionate Georgia Tech alumni, fans, students, faculty and staff are about their school and bobbleheads, so we expect these bobbleheads to be extremely popular,” said Phil Sklar, the museum’s co-founder and CEO.

The bobbleheads feature Georgia Tech mascot Buzz, who was created in 1972 and became the official mascot in 1980. Only 2,026 bobbleheads will be available and each one is numbered individually.

Yellow Jackets fans can purchase one for $35 at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. The hall of fame and museum will ship them out starting in April.

