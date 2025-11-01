Georgia Tech decides on where Tennessee game will be played next season

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech has made a decision on where the Yellow Jackets football team will play Tennessee next season.

A survey went out in September to Georgia Tech season ticket holders asking if they would rather see the game at Bobby Dodd Stadium or move the game to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The athletic program released the results on Friday. An overwhelming 75% voted to keep the game at Bobby Dodd Stadium and agree to paying a premium ticket price.

Athletic Director Ryan Alpert says it was important to listen to the fans.

“In this case, the feedback was clear – the history, tradition and emotion of playing football at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field is very important to Georgia Tech fans. We’re especially excited for Georgia Tech students, as having another home football weekend on campus – against a highly regarded opponent like Tennessee – will only enhance the student experience next fall," he said in a statement.

The Yellow Jackets have started 8-0 and are bowl eligible for the third straight season under head coach Brent Key. A big part of that is the team’s success at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

