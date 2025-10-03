Georgia Tech athletics switching from adidas to Under Armour

ATLANTA — The Georgia Tech athletic department announced Friday that it will move from adidas to Under Armour as its uniform and merchandise maker.

Georgia Tech and Under Armour agreed to a 10-year deal that will begin on July 1, 2026. The Yellow Jackets had been with adidas since 2018.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“This is an exciting moment for Georgia Tech athletics. Now, more than ever, Georgia Tech must set itself apart in all aspects of collegiate athletics, and our partnership with Under Armour will do just that by prioritizing our student-athletes and our fans,” Georgia Tech vice president and director of athletics Ryan Alpert said in a statement.

The athletic department says it’s still finalizing uniform designs and when fans will be able to start purchasing merchandise with the new look.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group