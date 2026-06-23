Georgia residents rally against data center expansion

Residents in a Georgia county are preparing to push back on the expansion of data centers.

The community is preparing to make their voices heard at Paulding County Board of Commissioners meetings Tuesday. One meeting was at 10 a.m. where there was standing room only, and another at 6 p.m.

They argue that zoning decisions to allow massive data center developments directly next to residential neighborhoods in Paulding County were forced through without community input.

Protesters are demanding transparency, asking what city leaders knew about the data centers and zoning. They want to know the plan for the proposed Paulding County data center as it affects property values and their water supply.

The biggest point of contention, community members aid, is sound.

Data centers emit a low frequency, but consistent sound which is audible to homes in the area.

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