Georgia ranks low in lung cancer survival

ATLANTA — A new report from the American Lung Association reveals that Georgia ranks among the worst states in the nation for lung cancer survival rates.

The 2025 State of Lung Cancer report, released on Nov. 5, shows that Georgia ranks 30th out of 39 states for five-year lung cancer survival rates, highlighting a pressing need for improved healthcare access and early detection measures.

“A critical part of improving early detection and lung cancer survival rates is access to quality, affordable healthcare,” said Danna Thompson, director of advocacy for the American Lung Association.

The report examines several key indicators, including new cases, survival rates, early diagnosis, surgical treatment, lack of treatment, screening rates, and insurance coverage of comprehensive biomarker testing.

Georgia ranks 29th out of 51 for the rate of new lung cancer cases, with 55.68 per 100,000 people, compared to the national rate of 52.8 per 100,000.

The state ranks 38th out of 50 for early diagnosis, with only 26.9% of cases diagnosed at an early stage, when survival rates are significantly higher.

For lung cancer screening, Georgia ranks 35th out of 51, with only 16.2% of high-risk individuals receiving annual low-dose CT scans, compared to the national rate of 18.2%.

Georgia ranks 32nd out of 49 for surgery as the first course of treatment, with 18.1% of cases undergoing surgery, while the national rate is 20.7%.

The state also ranks 34th out of 49 for lack of treatment, with 22.2% of cases receiving no treatment, slightly above the national rate of 21%.

Despite these challenges, Georgia is noted for requiring insurance coverage of comprehensive biomarker testing, which helps determine the best treatment options for lung cancer patients.

The American Lung Association’s report underscores the urgent need for policy changes and increased healthcare access in Georgia to improve lung cancer outcomes. The association calls for more states to implement policies requiring insurance coverage of comprehensive biomarker testing to help reduce the burden of lung cancer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group