Georgia man sent a text he would be home shortly. He hasn’t been seen since

Deputies in east Georgia are asking for the public’s help to find a man missing for over two weeks.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says Gerald Weathers was last seen in the area of Ellis Street on Feb. 27.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Weathers, 62, sent a text message around 1 a.m. that he would be home shortly. Deputies say he hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Weathers is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff’s office said he is known to frequent stores around the 2000 block of Broad Street and also the Rack & Grill on Riverwatch Parkway.

Anyone who has information on where Weathers may be is asked to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080

TRENDING STORIES:

IN OTHER NEWS

‘Claims Sharks’ taking advantage of veterans who are looking for help to file benefits Fees may be as high as five times the monthly increase in benefits the veteran receives.

©2023 Cox Media Group