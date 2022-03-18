Man’s body found stuffed in toolbox along Polk County road identified as father of 5

POLK COUNTY, Ga. — Police are looking for the person who killed a man and stuffed his body in a toolbox.

A road crew found the toolbox along Esom Hill Road in rural Polk County.

Channel 2 Action News learned Friday that the victim, Lachancey Williams, was a father of five.

Investigators are now working side-by-side with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to figure out who killed him.

“To be honest, just stuff that you see in movies,” is how Rudy Martinez Jr. described the situation.

He works at Rudy’s in downtown Cedartown where the murder mystery has been the talk of the town.

“It’s a small town, and nothing happens here,” Martinez said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Williams’ obituary was published on Friday, where we learned he was a father of five.

On Tuesday, Polk County investigators said public works employees first thought there was a mannequin in the toolbox. The body was wrapped in tarp.

“It’s shocking. A little scary to be honest,” Martinez said.

Records show Williams has a criminal record. Police arrested him in October for drugs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Williams’ past is being investigated to see if there is a connection to his death. A family member told Channel 2 Action News that his kids are devastated.

“I see that in the movies. You never think something like that happens here in your town,” Martinez said.

Williams’ funeral is set for Saturday in Cedartown.

Anyone with information is asked in this incident is encouraged to contact Polk County Police at (770) 748-7331.

RELATED NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group