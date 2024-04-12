Ga. teen driving over 100 miles per hour crashes, killing 2 passengers in N.C., officials say

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, Nc — An 18-year-old from Georgia has been charged in connection to a deadly crash that killed two teens, WLOS-TV reported.

On Saturday, North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash on Interstate 40 in Buncombe County and found two teenage passengers dead.

The driver, identified as 18-year-old William Tyson Neumann of Augusta, has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and reckless driving to endanger.

Both 19-year-old Robert Fox and 16-year-old Sophia Gordon died in the crash, officials told the ABC station in Asheville.

Two other teens were also injured in the crash.

WLOS obtained the arrest warrants for Neumann which accuse the 18-year-old of driving over 100 mph. Neumann was booked into Buncombe County Detention Center, according to WLOS.

A warrant said Neumann was speeding “without caution.”

