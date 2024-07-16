Funeral plans underway for man killed trying to save family during Trump assassination attempt

BUTLER, Pa. — Funeral arrangements are underway for the father who died while protecting his family when a gunman opened fire over the weekend at a rally for former President Donald Trump, injuring him as well.

Corey Comperatore was a volunteer firefighter in the Butler, Pennsylvania area where the rally was held.

Channel 2′s Michele Newell went there following the shooting and has learned that the procession for Comperatore could possibly include about 500 fire trucks.

The funeral is private to the public, only family and friends can attend. The visitation service will be public though.

“He was a man that just wanted to protect and serve and love,” said 2nd Lt. Craig Cirrincione with the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company.

“I want people to know the Corey I knew. He loved his wife. His daughters were everything to him,” former Fire Chief of Winfield Township VFD John Risch said.

Now, preparations are underway to say goodbye to Comperatore.

A father, friend, comrade, and former fire chief who chose to leave the Buffalo Township Fire Department to spend more time with his family.

“In his last moments he was shielding his family from the gunfire,” Cirrincione said.

Inside the fire department is a sign of honor and respect for a man who we are told loved to serve to his community and church.

“This came natural to him -- servicing the community and being there for people,” Cirrincione said.

A statement from Cabots Church, where Comperatore’s funeral will be held, reads in part:

“Cabot Church is doing everything we can to support the Comperatore family in this difficult time. Corey was a man of deep faith who lived his life in honor of Christ and in service to others. Our congregation loves the Comperatore family and grieves this tragic loss with them.”

The New York Post interviewed Trump and asked if he had given any thought to attending the funeral. He said yes.

We reached out to Trump’s campaign about it but haven’t heard back.

