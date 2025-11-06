SouthState Bank moves into new Buckhead HQ

ATLANTA — SouthState Bank has officially moved into its new 87,000-square-foot regional headquarters at Prominence in Buckhead, consolidating several offices into one central location.

JLL, an commercial real estate and investment management company, announced the move Tuesday.

The relocation positions SouthState, headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida, as the largest tenant in the building. The move includes building-top signage to enhance brand visibility in one of Atlanta’s key business districts.

“Atlanta represents a critical hub for SouthState, and this move marks an exciting next chapter in our continued expansion,” said BJ Green, group president at SouthState Bank.

The new headquarters spans three and a half floors and accommodates more than 175 employees. The headquarters also features a flagship retail branch on the ground floor, designed to provide a premium banking experience and strengthen ties with the community.

“By consolidating operations and integrating a retail branch at street level, SouthState is positioning itself for continued growth while deepening its presence and visibility in one of Atlanta’s most dynamic corridors,” said JLL Executive Vice President Patrick Baughman. He, along with Executive Managing Director Josh Hirsh, represented SouthState in the transaction.

Prominence, at 3475 Piedmont Rd NE, is a 19-story office building that recently underwent $8 million in renovations to modernize the facility and enhance tenant amenities.

Amenities at Prominence include a conference facility, lobby coffee bar, fitness center, bike storage room and a seven-level attached parking garage.

According to JLL’s Financial Services Portfolio of Tomorrow, Atlanta’s financial services employment is growing by 9.6%.

