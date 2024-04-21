Sandy Springs mother says early intervention has been key after children diagnosed with autism

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — April is Autism Awareness Month also known as National Autism Acceptance Month and researchers are looking into the importance of early detection for kids and parents.

Channel 2′s Lori Wilson spoke with Ginny Conrad, a mother in Sandy Springs who says both of her kids are on the spectrum and early intervention has been key.

“It’s a journey we never expected to be on, but here we are.” Conrad said.

Conrad and her husband have two beautiful children who are neurodivergent.

After her oldest child, Zach was diagnosed with autism, they chose to take part in a sibling study with Marcus Autism Center at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Conrad told Channel 2 Actions that although her 3-year-old Eliza, who loves the camera and singing, skirted most studies eventually, she too was diagnosed as neurodivergent.

“We were strangely relieved when we got her diagnosis,” she said.

Cheryl Klaiman, program director of diagnostic services for Marcus Autism Center at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta told Channel 2 Action News there’s not one particular sign to look for when it comes to an autism diagnosis but parents should pay attention to developmental milestones

“Maybe they’re not learning how to imitate others,” Klaiman said. “Maybe they’re not smiling back at you.”

Klaiman says if you’re worried at all, trust your gut.

The Conrads share their family story on TikTok. Ginny says their goal is to take the stigma out of an autism diagnosis.

“We’re embracing all their special gifts and special talents and we’re going to make sure that they’re successful because we’re going to make sure they get the support they need,” she said.

You can find information about the Marcus Autism Center’s services here.

