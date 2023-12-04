New Fulton County Animal Shelter opens to combat overcrowding

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A new $40 million animal shelter opened up in metro Atlanta this past weekend.

The new Fulton County Animal Shelter, located on Industrial Boulevard in Atlanta was called “long overdue” by shelter officials.

The shelter will be able to fit 376 dogs, 99 cats, 12 small animals, 18 chickens and six livestock.

There are fewer kennels and more run space. Pets can choose where to sleep by passing through doggie doors connecting kennels.

There are 33 play yards outdoors, a barn, chicken coop and a 54,000-square-foot pasture. The facility has separate ventilation systems for sick animals, more natural lighting and acoustics designed to reduce noise.

Officials are in the process of moving operations from the old shelter on Marietta Boulevard in Atlanta.

Officials told Channel 2 Action News that about 300 dogs and cats are packed in the 40-year-old building designed to house 80 animals.

