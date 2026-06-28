Mobile market brings fresh produce to Fulton County neighborhoods this summer

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Fresh Mobile Market will continue its summer tour through local neighborhoods, rolling through the county each Tuesday and Thursday from July 14-30 in its third session of the season.

The mobile market, led by Fulton County Cooperative Extension, brings farm-fresh fruits and vegetables directly to communities across Fulton County, according to a release from the organization. The initiative also provides free nutrition education and cooking demonstrations, helping residents – particularly those in food deserts – access healthy, in-season produce and learn how to prepare it at home.

No registration is required. Participants will receive a fresh bag of produce and in-person nutritional information at each stop.

Schedule

Tuesdays, July 14, 21, and 28

10 a.m. – The Gathering Place, 6280 Bryant St., Union City

1 p.m. – Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton, 4055 Flat Shoals Road, Union City

Thursdays, July 16, 23, and 30

10 a.m. – Victory Baptist Church of Atlanta-East Point, 2736 Dodson Drive, East Point

1 p.m.– Bethel United Methodist Church Atlanta, 1215 New Hope Road SW, Atlanta

For more information, call 404-613-4935 or email Shirley.dodd@fultoncountyga.gov.

Read more at RoughDraftAtlanta.com.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group