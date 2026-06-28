Fulton County

Mobile market brings fresh produce to Fulton County neighborhoods this summer

By Rough Draft Atlanta staff
Fulton Fresh Mobile Market
Fulton Fresh Mobile Market Fulton Fresh Mobile Market (Courtesy of Fulton County Government/RoughDraftAtlanta.com)
By Rough Draft Atlanta staff

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Fresh Mobile Market will continue its summer tour through local neighborhoods, rolling through the county each Tuesday and Thursday from July 14-30 in its third session of the season.

The mobile market, led by Fulton County Cooperative Extension, brings farm-fresh fruits and vegetables directly to communities across Fulton County, according to a release from the organization. The initiative also provides free nutrition education and cooking demonstrations, helping residents – particularly those in food deserts – access healthy, in-season produce and learn how to prepare it at home.

No registration is required. Participants will receive a fresh bag of produce and in-person nutritional information at each stop.

Schedule

Tuesdays, July 14, 21, and 28

  • 10 a.m. – The Gathering Place, 6280 Bryant St., Union City
  • 1 p.m. – Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton, 4055 Flat Shoals Road, Union City

Thursdays, July 16, 23, and 30

  • 10 a.m. – Victory Baptist Church of Atlanta-East Point, 2736 Dodson Drive, East Point
  • 1 p.m.– Bethel United Methodist Church Atlanta, 1215 New Hope Road SW, Atlanta

For more information, call 404-613-4935 or email Shirley.dodd@fultoncountyga.gov.

Read more at RoughDraftAtlanta.com.

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