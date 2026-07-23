Metro Atlanta city approves new bike share program, will have 5 self-service pickup stations

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — After six years of brakes pumped and bicycles locked, a metro Atlanta city announced the return of a public bike share program.

The Alpharetta City Council voted as one to approve a $60,000 bikeshare program for residents, which will be in operation for five years.

The city entered into a contract with Tandem Mobility to operate five self-service bike stations to restart the Public Bike Share Program in Alpharetta.

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According to council documents, there will be 25 bicycles available between the five stations.

Going forward, the city said they will implement five stations around the city, with two located at True North 400, one at the Avalon, one near Northside Hospital and one at the Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau.

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Each of the five stations will cost $12,000, according to city documents, with the double-station at True North 400 costing $24,000 as a result.

Through the program, bikers using the bike share will be able to pick up a bicycle at any of the five self-service stations to be set up in Alpharetta, then be able to return them at any of the stations after they finish using them.

The program will allow residents and visitors to Alpharetta to have bicycle access along the Alpharetta Big Creek Greenway.

Previously, the program was in operation from 2016 to 2020, but ended when the company that owned the program closed down.

With the vote passing, the bike share program will return after six years of inactivity, bringing with it what the city calls documented health benefits and environmental benefits, all while serving as a transportation alternative.

The bike rental program is not entirely free, and fees paid for using the bicycles will send the net profit to the City of Alpharetta to help with program maintenance.

For riders, the first hour of use of the bicycles are free, and will cost $2.50 per 30 minutes after.

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