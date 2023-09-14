Man with Alzheimer’s hasn’t been seen since Sunday, East Point police say

A missing man with Alzheimer’s was last seen on Sunday, according to East Point police.

Police said 67-year-old Edward Matthews left his assisted living apartment on Stanton Road in East Point on Sunday.

No one has seen him since.

Matthews takes medication for Alzheimer’s and has a history of wandering off, according to police.

He is known to frequent the area near Cleveland Avenue and is sometimes, partially nude, according to police.

Police described Matthews as being five feet, eight inches and weighing 158 pounds.

