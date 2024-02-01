Fulton County Schools cyber security incident involved at least one student, district confirms

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County Schools confirmed Tuesday that one or more students at the FCS Innovation Academy had accessed their Information Technology system without authorization. On Wednesday, the district shared details of how it’s proceeding.

The school district said the security incident was under investigation and the matter is of the utmost importance. The district confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they were made aware of the incident on Monday.

Additionally, the district said in a statement that the security incident with the school system is unrelated to the recent breach of the Fulton County Government. In response to the cyber attack on the county government, the District Attorney’s Office said they had new security protocols in place.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

“Regarding the incident with Fulton County government, we are two separate entities, and the Fulton County cyber incident is not related to the Fulton County Schools matter,” an FCS spokesman said in a statement provided to Channel 2 Action News.

FCS said they will be working with external partners and law enforcement to do a comprehensive network review to learn the scope of what data, if any, was accessed.

“Most FCS Innovation Academy services were restored on Monday and students can access their FCS account, including Canvas and Teams. Until further notice, students will need to use their FCS provided laptop for network access,” the district said Tuesday.

The district said they have also taken immediate measures to contain the incident and are monitoring the security of the FCS environment.

Additional details and updates will be made available online by the school district.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Fulton County District Attorney’s Office working under new protocols during cybersecurity attack

©2023 Cox Media Group