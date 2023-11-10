Fulton County Board of Elections to recount all results from Tuesday’s election

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections announced it will hold a recount for all contests in Tuesday’s general election.
The board’s announcement said the recount would be held to confirm the accuracy of the election results before they are certified on Nov. 14.
Fulton County elections staff will perform the recount on Nov. 13 at 1 p.m., according to officials. The board did not state which specific race or contest had prompted the recount procedure.
