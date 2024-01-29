Free weddings offered at Forsyth County court on Valentine’s Day

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Are you and your partner looking to tie the knot soon? Well, you might be able to for free.

Forsyth County Probate Court will offer free wedding ceremonies on Valentine’s Day for couples that reside in Forsyth County.

“It is an honor to be a part of this special day as these couples begin their new lives together,” said Probate Court Judge Daisy Weeks-Marisko. “What better way to celebrate love than weddings on Valentine’s Day?”

The ceremonies will be a basic civil ceremony held in the Probate Court Courtroom, located at 100 W. Courthouse Square, Suite 008, between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

You must fill out a registration form and apply for a marriage license in Probate Court on or before Feb. 9.

You must also bring your marriage license and valid photo ID to your ceremony appointment time.

Couples are encouraged to bring family and guests to attend the ceremony to celebrate the marriage.

Couples can email ProbateHearing@forsythco.com to request a ceremony time.

More information on how to obtain a marriage license, as well as other Probate Court services, can be found on the Probate Court website.

