Forsyth County leaders to decide if developers can build new arena

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — It’s now up to leaders in Forsyth County to decide if developers can build a new arena.

If approved, The Gathering arena will be located off Georgia 400 between Cumming and Alpharetta.

Channel 2 Action News was the first to tell you about the 100-acre site in South Forsyth.

A panel of developers has now reviewed plans and determined they are up to standards for growth, parking, and the environment.

The $1 Billion mixed-use project would be larger than The Battery.

Channel 2 Action News sports director Zach Klein spoke with a county commissioner in April.

“Is the Gathering at South Forsyth preparing to be the home for a new National Hockey League team in our state?” Klein asked.

“That’s not something that I can guarantee at this point. What I can say about it is that you know, we are positioning this development to be able to host something of that nature, as well as, you know, all of the other things that you might go down to the Benz for,” Forsyth County commissioner Laura Semanson told Klein.

