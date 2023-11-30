Boil water advisory issued in Forsyth County neighborhoods after water main break

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Department of Water and Sewer shut off water in a Forsyth County neighborhood to repair a water main break.
The boil water advisory is in effect for the area around the Shady Grove Road peninsula while repairs are underway.
According to officials, customers are asked to boil water before drinking, cooking or preparing baby food once the water comes back on.
However, the boil water notice is expected to last for two days, unless otherwise announced by officials, once repairs are complete.
For those in the impacted area, water department officials said to boil water for at least one full minute after reaching a full boil to ensure safety requirements are met.
Residents in the following areas listed below are asked to boil water for the next 48 hours unless otherwise notified by the Forsyth County Department of Water and Sewer. To learn more about this boil water notification, please contact Forsyth County Department of Water and Sewer at (770) 781-2160.
- Shady Grove Rd (from the intersection of Tanglewood Dr to the end of Shady Grove Rd)
- 5820 PWA Drive
- 5790 PWA Drive
- 5770 PWA Drive
- Shadewater Drive
- Shadewater Court
- Shadewater Way
- Robbs Drive
- Cagle Drive
- Indian Knoll Road
- Turners Cove Road
- Driskell Road
- Driskell Circle
- Turner Court
- Bragg Road
- Nantuckett Cove
- Lighthouse PTE
- Collins Pointe Road
- Biscayne Drive
- Flowery Branch Road
- Breezebay Road
- Colony Drive
- Colony Court
- Breeze Overlook
- Journeys Way
- Yacht Club Drive
- Scenic Drive
- Pointe Court
- Fields Drive
- Gentry Way
- Heard Lane
- Mountainview Trail
- Pine Ridge Circle
- Holland Drive
- Robbs Crossing Drive
- Holland Cove Road
- Hamiliton Court
- Pinnacle Pointe Drive
- Williamsberg Drive
- Shadburn Ferry Road
- Kings Point Drive
- Harbour Walk
- Bold Springs Xing
- Leeward Cove Court
- Fawn Cove Trail
- Golden Sands Drive
- Leeward Sound
- Austin Harbour Drive
- Austin Mill Drive
- Bamby Road
- Chestnut Hills Road
- Chinquapin Lane
- Mill Cove Road
- Robin Road
- Overlook Road
- Lanier Drive
- Dogwood Trail
- Timber Trail
- Serenity Place
- Heard Road
- Pine Valley Road
- Natures Trail
- Pine Court
- Tanglewood Circle
- Tanglewood Drive
- PWA Drive
- Virginia Drive
