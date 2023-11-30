Boil water advisory issued in Forsyth County neighborhoods after water main break

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Department of Water and Sewer shut off water in a Forsyth County neighborhood to repair a water main break.

The boil water advisory is in effect for the area around the Shady Grove Road peninsula while repairs are underway.

According to officials, customers are asked to boil water before drinking, cooking or preparing baby food once the water comes back on.

However, the boil water notice is expected to last for two days, unless otherwise announced by officials, once repairs are complete.

For those in the impacted area, water department officials said to boil water for at least one full minute after reaching a full boil to ensure safety requirements are met.

Residents in the following areas listed below are asked to boil water for the next 48 hours unless otherwise notified by the Forsyth County Department of Water and Sewer. To learn more about this boil water notification, please contact Forsyth County Department of Water and Sewer at (770) 781-2160.

Shady Grove Rd (from the intersection of Tanglewood Dr to the end of Shady Grove Rd)

5820 PWA Drive

5790 PWA Drive

5770 PWA Drive

Shadewater Drive

Shadewater Court

Shadewater Way

Robbs Drive

Cagle Drive

Indian Knoll Road

Turners Cove Road

Driskell Road

Driskell Circle

Turner Court

Bragg Road

Nantuckett Cove

Lighthouse PTE

Collins Pointe Road

Biscayne Drive

Flowery Branch Road

Breezebay Road

Colony Drive

Colony Court

Breeze Overlook

Journeys Way

Yacht Club Drive

Scenic Drive

Pointe Court

Fields Drive

Gentry Way

Heard Lane

Mountainview Trail

Pine Ridge Circle

Holland Drive

Robbs Crossing Drive

Holland Cove Road

Hamiliton Court

Pinnacle Pointe Drive

Williamsberg Drive

Shadburn Ferry Road

Kings Point Drive

Harbour Walk

Bold Springs Xing

Leeward Cove Court

Fawn Cove Trail

Golden Sands Drive

Leeward Sound

Austin Harbour Drive

Austin Mill Drive

Bamby Road

Chestnut Hills Road

Chinquapin Lane

Mill Cove Road

Robin Road

Overlook Road

Lanier Drive

Dogwood Trail

Timber Trail

Serenity Place

Heard Road

Pine Valley Road

Natures Trail

Pine Court

Tanglewood Circle

Tanglewood Drive

PWA Drive

Virginia Drive

