FEMA denies Georgia county’s request for assistance following severe storms

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency denied Governor Brian Kemp’s request for a major disaster declaration for Georgia.

On May 26, Kemp requested FEMA for assistance following the severe weather threats that slammed parts of middle Georgia, including Spaulding and Troup counties.

In his request, Kemp asked FEMA for Individual Assistance for two counties, Public Assistance for 12 counties and Hazard Mitigation statewide.

After reviewing the request and the information available regarding the storms, FEMA said their assistance would not be necessary due to the severity of the storms.

“It has been determined that the damage from this event was not of such severity and magnitude as to be beyond the capabilities of the state, affected local governments and voluntary agencies,” Deanne Criswell, FEMA Administrator, wrote in a response. “Accordingly, we have determined that supplemental federal assistance is not necessary. Therefore, I must inform you that your request for a major disaster declaration is denied.”

FEMA said they would offer state officials additional resources for survivor assistance.

Officials added that they would continue coordinating with the State of Georgia to identify additional damage information to support an appeal if necessary.

