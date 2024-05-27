FBI offers reward for information in shooting that injured 11 near Savannah square

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward for any video or photos related to a shooting that injured 11 people.

The shooting happened on May 18 near Ellis Square in downtown Savannah when a fight broke out and people started shooting, WTOC reported.

Police have one suspect in custody, but they are looking for others who may be connected to the shooting.

Now, the FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for videos and photos that could help.

People who think they have information that can help can either submit their photos and videos online or call the tipline at 1-800-225-5324.

