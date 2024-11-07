Man said he was shot pulling into his Fayette County neighborhood. Another man thinks he did it

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Fayette County deputies say they are investigating what led up to a road rage shooting on Monday night.

Fayetteville police officers alerted deputies that they found a man who had been shot trying to drive himself to Piedmont Fayette Hospital.

Investigators learned the man had been shot at the intersection of Stanley Road and Westside Way where they found nine bullet casings.

The man told deputies that was turning into his neighborhood when the car in front of him pulled over and the driver started shooting at him. He said he believed the shooting was the result of an “irrational driver.”

There is no word on the extent of his injuries.

Photos from the scene shared with Channel 2 Action News show the victim’s BMW with the driver’s side window shot out and another shot to the windshield.

Later that night, deputies say 25-year-old Joshua Carbin turned himself in. He said he believed he shot someone who was following him.

Carbin was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

He is currently being held in the Fayette County Jail.

