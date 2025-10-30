Falcons practice notes: Penix Jr. day-to-day, offensive line knows it needs to improve

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons practiced indoors on Wednesday due to the rainy weather.

During the open viewing portion of practice, we did get to see Michael Penix Jr. throw the football and go through some footwork drills.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Penix is still considered day-to-day but he did tell us after practice that he is feeling better.

“No, I feel good. See, I don’t feel like i got to hold myself back. If I feel like that, I’m not going to go out there. Like I said, I want to be able to give my team my all. And that’s what they deserve because those guys are amazing,” he said.

As for the offensive struggles, head coach Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson believe the inconsistent play and lack of offensive production starts upfront with the offensive line.

“It’s deservingly so, we didn’t do our job and when we can’t do that, we can give anybody opportunities. So it starts up front and that has meaning so we just need to be better,“ lineman Chris Lindstrom said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Jake Matthews said the offensive line takes pride in what it does and knows what’s expected of them.

“The game starts in the trenches, o-line and d-line. If we’re playing physical up front, then good things are going to happen. So yeah, we need to improve that, and like I said, we have to give our guys and our skilled players’ opportunities to get out in space,” he said.

The Falcons offense will have their work cut out for them this Sunday. The Patriots defense is the first team since 1950 to play the first eight weeks of the season without allowing a running back to gain 50 yards in a game.

©2025 Cox Media Group